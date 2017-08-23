Liberia: 'Big Money, No Results'

A stalwart of the governing Unity Party (UP), Amos Tweh has hit hard at Cllr. Jonathan Fonati Koffa for 'receiving money without results' since his appointment as head of the presidential taskforce to investigate the bribery allegations involving present and past officials of the Liberian Government.

The former Liberty Party chairman was announced as the head of the special presidential taskforce to prosecute officials of government who allegedly received bribes from Sable Mining, a UK-based company to change the concession laws of the country.

Since then, some of the accused are yet to be prosecuted and the status of the case remains unclear. However, appearing on a local radio station in Monrovia Tuesday, Amos Tweh branding some officials of the LP as corrupt people or individuals with tainted characters said Cllr. Koffa has exhibited same since his appointment by the President.

"We are yet to get results from Fonati Koffa. He continues to receive salaries and benefits without results," he said. It is not clear whether Amos Tweh is quoting the office of the president because as per the mandate, the special presidential taskforce should report to the Liberian chief executive.

Speaking further, Tweh also alleged that top officials of the Liberty Party are repeatedly involved in corrupt and dubious acts, despite the party claiming to have plan in fighting corruption if elected into power.

He named the likes of Israel Akinsaya involvement with Lonestar Cell, current chairman Benjamin Sanvee connection with the PSDI's loan scheme and now the campaign manager Musa Hassan Bility reported lawsuit in Nigeria for US$2.4 million among others.

"You cannot be involved in corruption and at the same time you are talking to others. This is massive contradiction," he said. The staunch UP partisan said the LP should examine it closet before attacking the 'untainted characters' of Vice President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

Meanwhile, defending the integrity of his party, the deputy public and press officer of the Liberty Party, Menipakei Dumoe said the Unity Party has list of crooks.

Dumoe said the statement from Amos Tweh is a repetition and he doesn't regard it. "Almost everybody on your campaign team has corruption issue. GAC audit unanswered by Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan around US$5million invalid," he said.

According to him, the regime of the Unity Party now headed by VP Boakai should be voted out. "The Unity Party basically has a long list of crooks who have felt short of their patriotic duties to the Republic of Liberia," he added.

Dumoe said Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine is the best candidate to lead the Liberian people and the Liberian people must shine their eyes.