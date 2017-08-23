Cameroon: Shoot Rural Poverty!

How much do you know about the rural poor? It doesn't just suffice to describe them as people who lack access roads, portable water, electricity and basic health facilities. It is not even enough to classify them as people who live with rats and moles in formless mud and plank houses located within the jaws of death. Sometimes our dog's food is better than their lunch and our pets healthier. In deed, they barely breathe! Therefore, bringing more people out of rural poverty should span far beyond political rhetorics. It is not a priviledge! Rather, it is an imperative of human dignity and a necessity for sustainable food security; and also good governance.

Typically, successful economic development anywhere ought to be propelled in its initial stages by fast agricultural productivity and workable policies designed to get the poor out of dungeon. Of course, when infrastructure and basic services are poor, credit is difficult to get and institutions are weak, poverty will continue to maintain its stool among fisherfolks, pastoralists and non-farm wage earners and their families. Practically, there are no silver bullets to fight poverty. Just focusing on improving crop or livestock production will not suffice either for food security or for rural poverty reduction. Instead, a broader and applicable policy approach that seeks to dynamize and diversifies the rural economy is golden. It imposes the need to design social protection programmes that effectively reduce income and food insecurity among rural populations, while providing stimulus to the rural economy, empowering women, and enhancing the capacity of the rural poor and the most vulnerable to invest in their future. Mokolo could do better!