Cameroon: Mercy Ships - First Contingent of Patients Welcomed

Beneficiaries have been exhorted to receive the work of generosity with respect and dignity.

Some patients from the regions of the country are now lodged at the Tergal District Hospital in the Douala III Subdivision. These are those who arrived on Monday, August 21, in view of consultation and treatment by the hospital ocean-going vessel, Africa Mercy, which has effectively decked at the Douala Seaport. In order to ensure a befitting welcome of patients, the first contingent of patients is being lodged at the Hope Center of the Tergal District Hospital. Strengthened with security sentinels and a call center for calls in case of an emergency, the structure is equipped with hospital beds, mattresses and a technical section for Mercy Ships medical operations. Three wards have been allotted at the Laquintinie Hospital to that effect: these include the Samuel Eto'o Fils' Pavilion, a hospitalisation ward and a maintenance ward. These structures have been equipped with beds with the assistance of the military which has provided beds and mattresses. Patients are still being awaited at the hospital. A team of the visiting medical doctors has begun setting up medical equipments for surgical operations and consultations.

The population of Nylon in the Douala III Subdivision have demonstrated their appreciation to the Head of State for the hospital ship which will bring health to 4,500 Cameroonians free of charge and for the choice of the Tergal District Hospital. There is a programme throughout the ten months that Mercy Ships will be in Cameroon. There is a travel plan from the regions to Douala and eventually to the seaport. There is also a plan to receive, schedule and treat patients. Littoral's Delegate of Public Health, Martin Yamba Beyas, called on beneficiaries to receive the work of generosity in respect and dignity. He disclosed that some patients who have been retained but who may not be able to come for one reason or the other will be replaced by other patients, but that will only be known and done in due course of the operation. Cameroon is to provide 4,500 patients for the free consultation and treatment thanks to the negotiations of the Head of State with the world's largest private mobile humanitarian hospital. The Littoral alone has registered 1,706 patients who will be re-selected to one thousand based on gravity of the illness. Priority will be given to children, girls as well as women with obstetric fistula.