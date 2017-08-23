Sierra Leone: Michael Family Donates Relief Items to Mudslide and Flood Victims

In continuation of their selfless quest to give to charity, the Michael family on Saturday 19th August 2017 donated 37 bales of used clothing and five hundred bundles of water with toiletries to those affected by the mudslide and flooding at Regent and Kaningo.

The move also witnessed the delivery of bales of used clothing and bundles of water to Don Bosco Family, an outfit that is currently receiving displaced children including those orphaned by the new national crisis.

Presenting the commodities, Edwin Michael, on behalf of Martin, Basita, Rodney and all members of their family said, the loss of lives and properties affects not only the bereaved families , but the country as a whole.

"It is a national crisis, therefore, the cry of the survivors and the bereaved is also our cry as a family hence our prompt response to providing these relief items ", Edwin emphasised.

He also called on other goodwill ambassadors to also demonstrate love and support as the devastating situation needs desperate help.

Receiving the relief items at Regent, Member of Parliament of Constituency 092, Hon. Parteh Bah, thanked the Michael family for displaying unity and responsiveness at the right time.

Jariatu Marah, a victim of the flooding at Kaningo, who was fished out of the pounding walls of water could not remember her surname when asked by a pool of information-hungry journalists on Saturday at Kaningo. She managed to thank the Michael Family for the kind gesture while sobbing in painful tears.

Representative of the Michael family at Caningo, Alhaji Komba, identified a two-year-old lad who lost his parents in the disaster of August 14 and took his case with Don Bosco Fambul for immediate care.

After a phone conversation with the Michael family, Alhaji Komba hint journalists that the Michael family has promised to take care of the boy and his seven-month old disabled sister if Don Bosco charity firm can house them..

This move is part of several interventions the Michael family has made to support humanity.

On Thursday and Friday 18th August, the Michael family also provided feeding to the volunteers at the Caunought hospital who were engaged in transporting dead bodies from the affected areas to the Mutuary and also the grave diggers who prepared the graves for burial at Waterloo cemetery retrospectively.