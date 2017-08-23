Sierra Leone: Kallon, 'Kweku' Davies Make League Debut

Sierra Leonean duo; Issa Kallon and George Kweku Davies both made their debut over the weekend in the Holland Jupiler League and the Austria Bundesliga respectively.

Kallon, who last week joined SC Cambuur in second tier Dutch league had to start from the bench in Friday's 1-2 defeat to visitors, Young Ajax. The young striker replaced Justin Mathieu in the 60th minute before having his name on the referee's notebook in 90+5 minutes.

In Austria Bundesliga, the wait for George Kweku Davies finally ended on Saturday as he made a 50 minutes cameo for St. Pölten as his debut day ended in a sad note, after they were punished 1-5 by Salzburg. Davies who joined St. Pölten in July had to wait for almost four weeks before he was granted work permit last Friday.

In Denmark, Mustapha Bundu was made to have 15 minutes of action for AGF, who defeated Brondby 2-0. It was Bundu's AGF side second win in six matches this season. A step further down the Denmark league, former FC Kallon winger, Christian Moses, was out of the Vendsyssel squad, who defeated Brabrand 3-0.

Combative midfielder, Hassan Sesay, continued his starting role in the heart of FC Lahti midfield but they went down 1-0 to SJK in the Finnish Veikkausliiga. Sesay was however withdrawn after 79 minutes as he was replaced by Taimi.

Still in Finland, the all Sierra Leonean battle between Abdul Sesay's JS Hercules side and Thomas Koroma of TP-47 ended in a 3-2 victory for Sesay's JS Hercules whiles in Kazakhstan, John Bankole Kamara and his Kaisar side were held to a goalless draw by Irtysh.

Sierra Leone national team captain, Umaru Bangura, was ruled out of FC Zürich goalless draw with Young Boys due to injury while in Turkey; Alfred Zagallo Sankoh received his first yellow card of the new campaign in his side, Denizlispor 0-1 defeat to Istanbulspor.

In U.S Major League Soccer, Kei Kamara's New England Revolution suffered yet another defeat this time to New York City losing 2-1 while Michael Lahoud Miami FC secured 0-1 win over Jacksonville Armada.

There were several actions of Sierra Leonean players in Sweden with central defender; Alie Sesay having full-time action for IFK Frej who defeated Örgryte 1-3 while Abu Suma's Assyriska side suffered 3-1 defeat on the road to Akropolis.

Finally in England, Amoudu Bakayoko was granted 77 minutes action for Walsall who were forced to 1-1 draw by Portsmouth. Ibrahim Kargbo's Dulwich Hamlet were beaten 1-3 at home by Billericay Town while Abdulia Bell-Baggie Poole Town were also defeated 0-1 by St. Albans City.