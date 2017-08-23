23 August 2017

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: Le50m Bail for Fraudulent Conversion

By Memunatu Bangura

Hassan Alusine Conteh was granted bail in the sum of fifty million Leones and two sureties, who should be responsible residents in Western Area and should produce two passport pictures each.

Conteh was arraigned before Albert Moody on one count of fraudulent conversion contrary to section 20 (1)(iv)(a) of the Larceny Act of 1916.

The particulars of offence stated that Hassan Alusine Conteh on Monday 17th July, 2017, at Kissy Road, fraudulently converted to his own use and benefit, certain property to wit fifteen bales of assorted used footwear, valued six million, three hundred thousand Leones, entrusted to him by Betty Sesay for sale.

Defence Lawyer M. Y Kanu, told the Bench that it was clear that the complainant (Betty Sesay) did give the accused person some foot wears for sale, but argued that customers were yet to complete payment.

Lawyer Kanu said the accused person has already paid the sum of one million Leones into the Bank account of the complainant, but she insisted that the matter be brought to court.

The matter was adjourned to toady (23rdAugust, 2017) for further hearing.

