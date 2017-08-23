Sierra Leone: Mudslide and Flood Disaster - IAAF Sends Condolences Message

International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) president, Sebastian Coe has joined both the World football governing body, FIFA and the Confederations of African Football (CAF) to send in condolence messages to Sierra Leoneans for the recent mudslide and flood disaster in the country.

In a message addressed to the Abdul Karim Sesay, president of the Sierra Leone Athletics Association (SLAA), the IAAF boss they are ready if there is anything needed to help in this difficult time.

Coe letter reads: "Dear President and friend, I was so very sorry for the awful events in your country over the last few days. I wanted to place on record my sincere sympathies for the suffering. I know, I speak for the whole athletics family when I send my best wishes. We also stand ready if there is anything we can do to help you in this difficult time."

The IAAF boss message came just days after both Gianni Infantino of FIFA and Ahmad Ahmad of CAF also expressed their deepest sympathy on behalf of their respective Association.

Manchester United legend and former England skipper, David Beckham also paid tributes to the victims and in his message the former Real Madrid man stated that his thoughts are with all those affected by the devastating flooding and mudslides in Sierra Leone.