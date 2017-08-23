23 August 2017

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: Teteh Bangura Bags Brace in Sinopspor Cup Debut

By Sahr Morris Jnr

Sierra Leone international, Ibrahim Teteh Bangur,a hits the ground running for Sinopspor scoring a brace on his debut in their 4-2 victory over Yeni Amasyaspor in the first round of the Ziraat Turkish Cup on Tuesday.

The former AIK and Bursaspors forward opened his account in the 75 minute to give the home side a 3-2 lead before adding his second of the day four minutes later to put the final nail to the coffin and ensured Sinopspor secured a 4-2 victory.

Tuesday's victory now pushed Sinopspor on the qualify train to the second rounds of the tournament which will be held on Wednesday, August 30th. There will be a total of 66 teams- 21 from the first tour rounds and 45 teams from the TFF 3rd League.

With the aim to reviving his career, the Sierra Leone striker in July this year signed a 1-year deal with Turkey Regional Amateur League (BAL) side and said he is in Sinopspor to play football not on vacation.

