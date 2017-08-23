Sierra Leone: Social Welfare Minister Receives Accolades for Hajj Scholarship

The Minister of Social Welfare, Gender and Children's Affairs,Dr.Sylvia Blyden, has received accolades from different quarters for her vigilant move in ensuring that government's Hajj scholarships were awarded to deserving pilgrims.

Minister Blyden was recognised not only by the Muslim community and some ruling All People's Congress (APC) party stalwarts, but also by umbrella women's group, whose membership benefited from the government scholarship to perform Hajj in the holy land of Mecca.

The United Council of Imams, southern province, noted in a letter that they were overwhelmed with joy as Dr.Sylvia Blyden facilitated and ensure that two needy Muslim women from Bo attended Hajj.

"Imam Council in Bo are overwhelmed to learn that His Excellency President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma through Hon. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden provided two scholarships to Islamic community based women in Bo," the letter reads.

"We will send a letter of appreciation to His Excellency the President through the Ministry of Social Welfare and Gender because "this is first time community Islamic women are specially targeted as women to benefit from such an opportunity".

In a letter from the APC branch in The Gambia, the community eulogised Dr.Blyden ,saying: "Thank you President Koroma as Dr. Sylvia O. Blyden put smiles on APC Gambia. Thank you Dr. Blyden for your diligent role in government and for lifting the spirit of APC Gambia. God bless President Koroma, God bless Dr. Sylvia O. Blyden, God bless Sierra Leone."

The letter continues that the Gambia branch is so grateful to President Koroma for the two slots Gambia benefitted in this year's Hajj package.

"Madam Salamatu Conteh and Mrs. Kadiatu B Koroma, both petty traders and staunch members of the party branch in the Gambia, with faith, travelled by road; a long journey which took them four days and nights with the hope of being pilgrims in this year's Hajj.-a hard time they had of it" the letter reads.

"Upon reaching Freetown, our ladies didn't know where to start but for the love, industry and timely intervention of our Gender Minister, Dr. Sylvia O. Blyden, their hope was restored. She assured our ladies that, although she had a very limited quota, she will not let them return to Banjul clapping hands."

Chairman of the branch, Alimamy Dumbuya, further stated in the letter that: "In utter disbelief, I received a call from the Minister asking me as Chairman of Gambia to identify the two ladies and their membership to the party branch. In less than 24 hours again, Dr. Blyden called the branch confirming that 'because of the faith of the two ladies in President Koroma', vis a vis their pivotal roles in APC Gambia, they will benefit in this year's hajj package. As I write this piece, Madam Salamatu Conteh and Mrs. Kadiatu Baby Koroma are in the holy land of Mecca.

"Thank you President Koroma for appointing Dr. Blyden to serve in your government. She cares and listens attentively to the "cry of the African woman".

Also, Women's Forum heaped praises on Dr.Blyden for her strive in ensuring that deserving women folk received the Hajj scholarships to perform pilgrimage in Mecca.

"Women's Forum the umbrella body for all women groups thanks Sylvia Blyden for making sure some of President Koroma's Hajj scholarship reached needy women. We once again thank our Honourable Minister Dr Sylvia Blyden for slotting in the five Women's Forum members - women who are serving the nation to participate in this year's Hajj. Irrespective of the 30 quota she received, she equitably shared them all over Sierra Leone. How we wish Minister Blyden had been in complete control of the whole activity," the letter reads

Meanwhile, in her own words, Minister Blyden noted that: "I did not give Scholarship out to even a single Muslim relative of mine neither to my wonderful Foulah Tong people because the scholarships were not enough.I benefitted from not even one single one that can be said was Minister Blyden's own personal relative or nominee. Not even ONE. I provided selfless service. Led the distribution of the 30 proposed slots to others and denied myself."

She said her ministry, which is responsible for religious affairs & social welfare & gender was given 30 Hajj scholarships slots to spread all around the numerous applicants which numbered hundreds.

"Before I fell sick (yes, I have been seriously sick with Liver and Lungs problems for over one week now), I had personally supervised the placement of names into the 30 slots. I did this because I did not want to let the President down. We only got a mere 30 to spread nationwide and I wanted to submit to His Excellency only those persons proven as needy and having served their communities in the Muslim Faith will go," she said.

"Guess What? Even some of our 30 slots were hijacked. Thank God that some of the most hardworking women who have served this nation, made it under my Ministry's few slots. Because of transparency in my ministry, dynamic and well known women who applied to President Koroma have been able to go on Hajj."