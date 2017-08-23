Sierra Leone: Commercial Vehicles Boycott Toll Gate

Commercial vehicles plying the Freetown-Waterloo route have on Monday and Tuesday 21st and 22nd August, 2017, boycotted the toll gate at Hastings, demanding an increment in transport fares before they could use the road.

One of the aggrieved drivers, Mohamed Turay, told Concord Times that they decided to boycott the route because government has deliberately refused to increase the transport fare from Freetown to Waterloo.

"I am paying four thousand Leones (Le4,000) each time I pass through the toll gate and I am doing six trips per day, which means I am passing through the gate for about 12 times a day. You can do the mathematics by calculating how much I spend on a daily basis at the toll gate. Do you how much? I pay forty-eight thousand Leones (Le48,000) daily since the payment started on 18th August, 2017," he said.

He revealed that the transport fare for the Freetown-Waterloo highway still remains two thousand five hundred Leones (Le2,500), adding that they have to buy fuel and pay to vehicle owners the same amount they have been paying before.

"What we do now is to stop at Rogbangba junction while the passengers would walk for like ten or more minutes to cross the toll gate and board another vehicle waiting at Hastings junction. By so doing, we would not pay fees at the toll gate," he said.

Another aggrieved driver, Santigie Kamara, said since Monday 21st August, 2017, they have been making half way trips, noting that it was not their choice to do so, but that their action was necessitated by the refusal on the part of government to do an increment in the transport fare from Freetown to waterloo.

"We would continue until government's change its position or revisit the transport fare. At the moment, we are facing the consequences of this whole toll road thing because the payment is done by drivers and no one else," he said.

Meanwhile, some passengers have expressed dissatisfaction over the manner in which they have been treated by drivers for the past two days.

"We have been made to walk for about twenty minutes (20) to cross the toll gate and catch another vehicle at Hastings junction. They drop us at Rogbangba junction and return to Waterloo again," said Mabinty Sesay, a commuter that was interviewed on Tuesday morning.

However, President of Motor Drivers and General Transport Workers Union, Alpha Amadu Bah, said drivers had wanted to down tool on Monday but he pleaded with them to continue plying so that passengers would not suffer.

With regards the increment in the transport fare, he said, negotiations are at an advanced stage by the Union executives, the government and other players.