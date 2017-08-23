Liberia: Sports - Alpha Old Timers Celebrates 47th Anniversary Tomorrow

It will be a scene experienced performance at the Zubah Town Sports pitch tomorrow as the Alpha Old Timers Sports Association celebrates its 47th anniversary.

The Association announced that it will hold an in-house tournament and a 50s and above football competition to commemorate its anniversary and the annual fellowship with the Knuckles family.

Several well-known personalities are expected to take to the pitch on August 24th to showcase their "tabellah" skills in the daylong football festival, which is also aimed at promoting friendship and unity among Alpha members, as well as members of the Liberia Old Timers National Association (LONA).

Game One will witness the Blue Whales, led by Liberia Football Association (LFA) President Musa Bility, against the Panthers, to be captained by Mustapha Raji, president of Liberia's newly-crowned football champion, LISCR FC.

Game Two equally so promises to be a tougher clash, when Alpha 50s and above, led by former Lone Star coach Kadallah Kromah, Defense Minister Brownie Samukai, Oldman Soko Sackor and Samuel Stryker, meet their counterparts from Independent Old Timers.

The other old folks' encounter has paired New Georgia against its close neighbors, Super BOSA of Barnersville. The day's big match will see the Storm captained by Eugene Nagbe, Information Minister cum president of Liberian legacy club, Mighty Barrolle, against Morpheus of football icon, George Weah, 1995 Africa, Europe and FIFA World Player of the Year.

The tournaments to be played on a knockout basis, will pair the winner from Game One against Game Three winner in the 50s and above final, while the first game winner locks horns with game four winner.