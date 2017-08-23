Liberia: UP Names Businesswoman As Nimba Campaign Head

Unity Party standard bearer Joseph Boakai has named Felecia Yormie as the party's campaign manager in Nimba County. She will head a team of over ten persons including Tonny Gonyor, deputy campaign manager for operations and Peterson Walker, deputy campaign manager for administration and finance.

The selection of Madam Yormie was greeted with joy, especially among women and the youth. Madam Yormie for several months has been in every town and hamlet in the county in an effort to tighten Vice President Boakai's grip on Nimba. Her selection, according to political pundits in the county, was a wise move by the Vice President, and they believe it will give Boakai the needed votes to secure his bid for the presidency. They said Yormie's selection can also command strong support from the business community, adding that her support base cuts across all sectors of the county.

"VP Boakai is the most qualified indigenous Liberian. In Liberia men always want to be the head, so for a Liberian man to be vice president to a woman, he's got to be humble, honest and God fearing," Yormie said. "The Bible says 'humble yourself and God will lift you up.' Boakai worked with President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf for years without problems. That means we should pay him back by making him the President."

Those who gathered to welcome Madam Yormie and the campaign team promised to work with them to ensure that Nimba is delivered to Boakai. Months back, Madam Yormie rallied scores of Nimbaians, particularly women, to turn out on the streets of Ganta in support of Vice President Boakai. She is said to be the brains behind the organization of a group called Patriotic Nimbaians Movement for Boakai (PANIMBO).

In Sanniquellie, PANIMBO put together scores of women who reaffirmed their support to the standard bearer of the ruling party. Under the banner of the 'Nimba Women's Conference,' the women of all walks of life from across the county pledged to work to ensure that Boakai is elected president at the October polls. The women said they support the Vice President because of his untainted record in public service.

Madam Yormie said rallying the support of women for Boakai goes beyond Nimba, adding that they are also building relationships with women from Grand Gedeh and other counties in the southeast.