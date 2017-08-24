Sierra Leone: Rep. Bass Urges USAID To Increase Aid for Sierra Leone

press release

Los Angeles — Today, Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA), top Democrat on the House Subcommittee on Africa, and 11 of her colleagues sent a letter urging the Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to support increased funding to provide relief for Sierra Leone and other countries devastated by recent mudslides. Presently, the USAID Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance has released $100,000 in aid. The letter sent calls for an additional $20 million for immediate assistance, which would have a widespread impact across the regio

“With hundreds dead, more missing, and the threat of a cholera outbreak looming, we must do our part in providing lifesaving assistance to Sierra Leone,” said Rep. Bass. “The situation there remains dire as rainfall continues, slowing recovery efforts and bringing the threat of further mudslides. In addition to immediate live preserving support, this proactive approach combats the real possibility of another severe disease outbreak. We must ramp up relief efforts and join the international community and the region to provide increased aid to assist Sierra Leone during this extraordinary time of need. My thoughts are with the thousands affected during this difficult time."

“Sierra Leone's emergence from the 2014 Ebola crisis demonstrates the resilience of the country and its citizens,” said Representative Eliot L. Engel (D-NY), Ranking Member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs. “It is important for the United States to provide support to those affected by this most recent crisis so that Sierra Leone can continue on the road to recovery and prevent the flooding and catastrophic mudslides from taking a greater toll."

“In the wake of this catastrophic landslide, we must do everything possible to provide aid and support to the people of Sierra Leone,” said Congresswoman Barbara Lee (D-CA). “Additionally, the threat of a cholera outbreak must be taken seriously as this rainy season continues. This is a matter of life and death, and the United States and our global community have a responsibility to help see Sierra Leone through this tragedy.”

The letter was co-signed by Representative Eliot L. Engel, Ranking Member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, along with Reps. Barbara Lee, Gregory Meeks, James P. McGovern, Donald Payne Jr., Adriano Espaillat, Hank Johnson, David Cicilline, Yvette Clarke, Keith Ellison and Thomas Suozzi.

Read the full letter here.