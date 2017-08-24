Photo: http://cricket.co.za/

Protea player, AB de Villiers.

AB de Villiers has announced that he will make himself available for Test selection for the Proteas once again after missing South Africa's recent tours of New Zealand and England.

"Following this recent break, I really do feel refreshed and revived. I want to get back on the field and I have today assured the national selectors that I will be available for selection in all three formats of the game during the coming season. There is plenty of hard work ahead in the nets and I must prepare properly, but I will be ready to play, if required, from the middle of October onwards," said de Villiers in a video released on Twitter.

De Villiers will also be stepping down as ODI captain but remains available for selection.

"Faf du Plessis has proved to be an outstanding captain of the T20 and Test teams, and bearing this in mind, I have informed Cricket South Africa that I would like to step down as captain of the ODI team. It has been an honour to lead the team for the past six years, but it is now time for someone else to take the ODI side forward. Whoever is chosen as the new ODI captain will have my complete support.

"I have informed Cricket South Africa that I would like to step down as captain of the ODI team. It has been an honour to lead the team for the past six years, but it is now time for someone else to take the ODI side forward. Whoever is chosen as the new ODI captain will have my complete support," he confirmed.

Both Bangladesh and India will tour South Africa this summer. Bangladesh arrive towards the end of September while dates for the Indian tour are yet to be confirmed.

Source: Sport24