President Yoweri Museveni

President Yoweri Museveni has warned NRM members to stop the habit of scrambling for party and national offices, urging them to emulate football teams which fields 11 players and leave the rest on the bench.

Museveni was addressing NRM supporters at Kaabong SS playground in Karamoja sub-region this afternoon before he officially introduced Roselilly Akello as the party flag bearer for the district woman MP seat.

Kabong goes to polls on Monday to elect their district woman MP following the nullification of the 2016 results by court.

"In football, you can have many players but with only 11 starting and the rest on reserve....your problem here is that some of you want the reserves on the field of play as well..." Museveni said.

This message was probably aimed at Christine Nakwang who is Akello's closest competitor running as an independent candidate.

Nakwang won the February 2016 elections for this seat but Akello successfully challenged the outcome in court citing electoral malpractices.

According to a statement by NRM secretariat communications officer Rogers Mulindwa, Museveni "offered to accommodate Nakwang elsewhere if she wished so".

Museveni is known for appointing political opponents to posts such as ambassadors, resident district commissioners or presidential advisors.

Museveni urged voters to consider his candidate such that they can continue reaping benefits of the NRM government.

He boasted about the fact that Karamoja got their first tarmac road (Moroto-Nakapiripit) during the NRM regime, noting that plans were underway to tarmac Nakapiripit-Muyembe-Mbale, Moroto-Kotido-Kaabong and Kalenga roads to South Sudan boarder roads.

On electricity, Museveni revealed that government had already secured funds from the Islamic Development Bank to connect power to different areas of Kaabong and Abim districts. The contract for the commencement of works will soon be signed.

He said the sub-region will also be further considered for more valley tanks, mainly for livestock farmers.

Under the education sector, Kaabong has 32 government primary schools but the president pledged 52 more to ensure that every parish has one. The district has 84 parishes.

Museveni applauded the district residents for living responsible lives as the spread of HIV/Aids in Kaabong is at 3 per cent compared to the national average of over 7per cent.

Museveni was flanked by party deputy secretary general Richard Todwong.