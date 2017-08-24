23 August 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Tragedy - Nigeria Police Officer Shoots Superior Dead, Then Jumps Into Well

By Josiah Oluwole

Tragedy struck on Tuesday at the Kajola police station in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, when a police officer, Abraham Arowogun, gunned down his superior, Timothy Arueli, after a heated argument.

Realising his evil deed, he was said to have plunged himself into a deep well afterwards killing himself in the process.

A police source told PREMIUM TIMES that officers at the station were still in shock as Mr. Arowogun was an easy-going person with no record of mental illness.

Mr. Arowogun, an inspector, had a heated argument with Mr. Arueli, the Division Crime Officer, DCO, over a case he was handling; because the latter had discovered that Mr. Arowogun had collected N150,000 as bribe.

According to the source, Mr. Arowogun was enraged by the order of the DCO to return the money.

"There was an issue that happened between the two officers. Arowogun was investigating a case and the DCO, Arueli discovered that a sum of N150,000 was involved in the case Arowogun was investigating, that Arowogun had actually converted the money to his private purse," the police source explained.

"The DCO called him and questioned him over the money and an argument ensued between the two officers. The inspector left the DCO office angrily only to come back with a gun and shot Arueli dead."

He noted that other police officers at the station ran for their lives immediately the incident happened, but the inspector headed straight to a deep well within the station and jumped into it, killing himself in the process.

"He came back to his senses after killing his superior officer," the source said. "Realising that what he did was unprofessional and unpardonable in the police force, he just left the scene jumped into a well at the back of the station."

It was gathered that the bodies of the officers were deposited at the mortuary in the Ondo State General Hospital, Ore.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ondo State Command, Femi Joseph, confirmed the incident, describing it as unfortunate.

He said the command had commenced investigation into the matter.

"It is an unfortunate incident but we have begun investigation on it," he said. "The command is sad over the incident and our hearts are very heavy."

"We are doing everything possible to further dig into the matter and also to talk to our officers and men on the need to avert similar occurrence."

