23 August 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Wrestling - Nigeria's Adekuoroye Wins Silver At World Championship

By Tunde Eludini

Nigerian wrestler, Odunayo Adekuoroye, narrowly missed out on becoming the first African woman to win a gold medal at the ongoing World Wrestling Championship event in Paris, France.

Adekuoroye settled for the silver medal and that is historic in itself as no Nigerian wrestler has ever attained that feat in wrestling's flagship event.

Adekuoroye became the first ever female Nigerian wrestler to get to the final of the world championship on Wednesday.

But the Commonwealth Games gold medallist was beaten to the gold medal by Japan's Haruna Okuno who won the 55kg final match 5-4.

The 23-year old Nigerian wrestler qualified for the final after defeating Iryna Kurachkina from Belarus 10-0 in the semi-final earlier on Wednesday.

Canadian wrestler, Michelle Fazzari, defeated Elin Nilsson from Sweden 7-0 to win bronze in the 54kg category.

There was more heartache for Nigeria as another wrestler, Blessing Oborududu, hoping for a consolatory bronze medal was narrowly beaten by Jackeline Castillo.

Oborududu despite taking an early lead lost the bronze medal match for the 63kg category7-8.

The Nigeria contingent in France currently attracts huge commendations especially going by the uncertainties that clouded their travelling for this world championships.

