23 August 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: About 2,500 Households to Benefit From Beekeeping Project

Photo: The Citizen
Beehives (file photo)
By Clement Sanga

Iringa — Over 2,500 households in 10 villages in Iringa District are set to benefit from a bee-keeping program that will see more than 10,000 beehives installed in the villages as one of the program objective to combat income poverty and environmental degradation.

That has been said by Program Manager of Ruaha Farm Ltd, Mr Mohamed Masoud, when talking to residents of Itagutwa village in Iringa District on August 23.

Mr Masoud said that the program that would run for two years would be a big relief and help to many people including youths who account for more than 80 percent of population in the area.

"This area as you know is very potent for agricultural activities and other economic ventures. So, I urge you (youths) to capitalise on that instead of idling," Mr Masoud said.

He further maintained that the program would also help to look for markets of the honey harvested from one who would take part in the bee-keeping in the area.

"Our program will work on the issues of markets both locally and internationally. So don't worry over where to take your honey to," he insisted.

