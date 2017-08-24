Rwanda: Lillian Mbabazi's New Nbabivuze Single Out

Could Lillian Mbabazi be on a homecoming mission? Very likely, and for a good reason. Since early last year, the formerly Uganda based singer has been spending a lot of her time in Rwanda, where she had moved with her two children.

Going by her latest musical project, it is safe to say that the revered musician is here for the long haul. The singer has been in studio, quietly working on a couple of songs with producer Pastor P, which she intends to drop as her first Kinyarwanda full album anytime soon.

The cover , Ndabivuze, a smooth, Afro-soul ballad, is already out and steadily gaining radio and club play, even before the singer shoots a video clip for it.

This and the other songs on the album were all written and produced by local beat maker Pastor P of Narrow Road Productions.

On Monday, she posted the lyric video to the song on her Facebook page with the caption:

"Hey my loves, I am excited to share with you my first single off my Kinyarwanda album Ndabivuze produced by the talented Pastor P Ndanga Bugingo, please watch the lyrics video and share it..."

Asked when fans should expect the full album out Lillian said "I can't put a specific time to it. We're just in studio working on it with Pastor P so it will come when the time is right."

She further revealed that she will be shooting a video clip for Ndabivuze soon, adding that celebrated Ugandan video producer Sasha Vybz, will be flying in soon for the shoot.

A former member of the Ugandan girl pop group BLU*3, where she cut her musical teeth, Mbabazi embarked on a solo career in 2010, and later formed her own live band, The Sundowners.