Dar es Salaam — At least 27 million long lasting insecticide treated mosquito nets (LLIN) will be distributed across the country as the government embarks on enhancing malaria control interventions.

This was revealed by Mr Charles Mwalimu, the Head of Malaria Vector Control from National Malaria Control Programme (NMCP) in the Health Ministry when he spoke to reporters during one day seminar on malaria held in Dar es Salaam on August 23.

He noted that the funds for procurement of the mosquito nets were granted by Global Fund for Aids, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

He stated: "Each net costs around $3.1 and it lasts for 3 years. It protects, on average, two people. Mosquito nets will be distributed through mass campaigns and Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) programme," he elaborated.

He pointed out that out of 27 million nets, over 15 million nets will be distributed to 12 regions through mass campaigns while some 12 million nets will be distributed to all the remaining regions targeting children aged below 1 year and pregnant women.

The RCH initiative will be implemented in three phases between 2018 and 2020, while mass campaigns will be held in 2019, confirmed Mr Mwalimu.

For his part, NMCP Head of Malaria case management department, Dr Sixbert Mkude noted that shortage of sufficient resources hinder full implementation of various malaria control efforts in the country.

He said majority of malaria control interventions were mostly funded by donors including Global Fund and the US President Malaria Initiative (PMI), urging the government to allocate enough funds for malaria control.

"Most of the grants from donors are coming with specific conditions, thus tying us from rolling out plans according to our strategies," he said.

He added: "Government involvement particularly through budgetary allocations and increased in-kind contribution needs to be encouraged for malaria control efforts to be locally owned, managed and sustained."

He also called upon Tanzanians to keep their environment clean so as to avoid transmission of the disease.