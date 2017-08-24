Sudan: Khartoum Bread Shortage Into Second Week

Khartoum — Dozens of bakeries across the Sudanese capital of Khartoum have been forced to close, as the flour shortage in the city enters its second week with no respite in sight.

Residents of several Khartoum districts told Radio Dabanga that people are forced to queue for hours at the few bakeries that are still open, only to be turned away empty handed.

One of the flour distribution agents said that Khartoum bakeries consume 45,000 sacks of flour a day. He blamed the bread shortage on the mills "who have not committed to providing quantities of flour to cover the needs of all bakeries." He also blamed electricity and other disruptions.

Imported

Sudan imports more than two million tons of wheat annually at a cost of $1.5 billion. Before, analysts attributed flour crises in 2015 and 2016 to the lack of hard currency at the Sudanese banks, which forced the importers, reportedly including the government, to buy US dollars at the black market.

In October last year, the Sudanese Minister of Finance announced the withdrawal of the government from the international wheat market, and the cancellation of any restrictions to the free import of the staple food.

In addition, the authorities would end their control over the domestic wheat and flour market. The minimum weight for a piece of bread would be abolished as well.

Since January, people in various parts of Sudan complain about flour shortages. A listener commented from Khartoum at the time that "Since the government liberalised the US Dollar rate for import goods in November, the import of wheat has become less lucrative. The prices of flour immediately began to soar again."

In July, people in eastern Sudan's Kassala complained about an acute shortage of flour. Since Monday last week, people in El Gedaref are queueing for hours at bakeries hoping to get some bread.

The US Dollar rate reached 21.5 Sudanese Pound on the black market in Khartoum on 1 August.