Sudan: Medicine Prices Soar in West Darfur

Murnei — A sheikh of Murnei camp for the displaced in West Darfur has appealed to the the Ministry of Health to intervene as medicines are becoming unaffordable.

On Monday, the sheikh told Radio Dabanga that no medicine is available at the health centre because of high market prices. He explained that the soaring prices of medicines prompt the displaced to resort to traditional medicines such as herbs.

The Sheikh appealed to the Ministry of Health and humanitarian health organisations to address the shortage and provide medicine.

Scarce

Even in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, medicine prices have risen by at least 20 to 30 per cent, while specific drugs are scarce in pharmacies.

A press statement by the health committee of the Sudanese Communist Party last week reported that the High Council of Pharmacy and Medicine administration approved the increase of 20 per cent, including on live-saving medicines.

Other medicines that have become more expensive are iron injections for people with renal failure, and psychiatric and neurological medicines have become scarce in pharmacies.