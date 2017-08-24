23 August 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Medicine Prices Soar in West Darfur

Tagged:

Related Topics

Murnei — A sheikh of Murnei camp for the displaced in West Darfur has appealed to the the Ministry of Health to intervene as medicines are becoming unaffordable.

On Monday, the sheikh told Radio Dabanga that no medicine is available at the health centre because of high market prices. He explained that the soaring prices of medicines prompt the displaced to resort to traditional medicines such as herbs.

The Sheikh appealed to the Ministry of Health and humanitarian health organisations to address the shortage and provide medicine.

Scarce

Even in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, medicine prices have risen by at least 20 to 30 per cent, while specific drugs are scarce in pharmacies.

A press statement by the health committee of the Sudanese Communist Party last week reported that the High Council of Pharmacy and Medicine administration approved the increase of 20 per cent, including on live-saving medicines.

Other medicines that have become more expensive are iron injections for people with renal failure, and psychiatric and neurological medicines have become scarce in pharmacies.

Sudan

South Kordufan Governor Says Tourism Festival Reflect the Stability His State Enjoys

The governor of South Kordufan state, Issa Adam Abakar, has confirmed that the festival his state was currently… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.