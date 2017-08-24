A 54-year-old female sangoma, shot and left for dead in East London, crawled up a cliff she had been thrown from onto the main road in search of help, while her friend lay dead in the bushes below.

Police spokesperson, warrant officer Hazel Mqala, said Nomboniso Ntwana had been shot in the stomach and in the arm before being dumped off a cliff near Buffalo Pass Road at around 21:30 on Tuesday evening.

She said Ntwana's friend and fellow sangoma, Bulelwa Mpitipiti - believed to be in her 50s - was shot twice in the head, and also dumped off the cliff.

Mqala said Ntwana had faked being dead and lay in the bushes below until she heard her attackers drive off.

"She then crawled up the cliff to the main road where a passing traffic officer, who was on his way home after his shift, saw her," she said.

Mqala said the officer did not stop at the scene, as it was a dark area, but drove immediately to the nearest police station to get backup.

Mqala said all the relevant emergency personnel were then dispatched and Ntwana was taken to hospital.

"She managed to tell the police officers at the scene that there was another woman who had been shot, and a thorough search was launched," she said.

Mqala said the police's search and rescue dogs were also dispatched, and Mpitipiti's body had been recovered at around 02:00 on Wednesday morning.

She said Ntwana had also identified the man who had allegedly attacked her, and he had been arrested at his home shortly afterwards. A second suspect, believed to be the man's son, had not yet been detained.

Mqala said it is believed the man had approached Ntwana and Mpitipiti to assist him with a ceremony, but said the motive for the subsequent attack was unknown.

She said a case of murder and attempted murder had been opened.

