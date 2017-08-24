Rwanda: Local Producers Look to Expo to Deepen Consumer Awareness

As the annual Rwanda International Trade Fair (RITF) enters the third day today, exhibitors are optimistic the number of showgoers will increase following low turn up during the first two days of the event.

When The New Times visited the showground at Gikondo, yesterday, some exhibitors were still trying to complete their stalls while others were doing their best to entice the few customers around, giving them brochures and explaining how their products work.

However, exhibitors interviewed by this newspaper said the attendance would pick up, especially over the weekend - Friday to Sunday - adding that the event is for two weeks.

Abdel Naser, the chief executive of Egyptian House, said: "Few people are buying and since the expo has just started, most of them are just checking out products. But with the weekend approaching, things will change for the better and we will sell more."

Number of local exhibitors up

The 20th expo seem to have attracted the biggest number of local producers so far, Made-in-Rwanda products are visible all over the expo grounds. It has attracted more than 500 exhibitors up from 420 in 2016.

Local exhibitors participating in fair that ends on September 6 are 324, an increase from 271 last year. One hundred seventy-six foreign traders from 20 countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Canada, Iran, Pakistani, Turkey, Singapore, Malaysia, Nigeria, Ghana, the US, and East African Community member states, are participating.

More than 300,000 people are expected to attend the trade fair. Government and the Private Sector Federation (PSF) are using the trade fair to promote locally-made products and create consumer confidence about Made-in-Rwanda goods.

Rwandan-made spaghetti

Maurice Mbabazi, from Pasta Rwanda, a firm that produces Ryoherwa spaghetti, said they want to expand their presence in a market dominated by imported spaghetti. Pasta Rwanda started operations in February and produces two tonnes of spaghetti daily but has the capacity to produce three tonnes. The product is made from maize grown locally and imported wheat, according to Mbabazi.

"I urge fellow Rwandans to support Made-in-Rwanda products as a way toward self-reliance. This way, we will be able to grow the economy if investments made in the country are supported by buyers," said Mbabazi, adding that "if we don't use our own products, foreigners won't do so either."

Buy local, support devt

Clement Habimana, from Africa Selling Club, a local firm that makes African fabrics, urged Rwandans to visit the expo, saying there are a wide range of quality products for buyers to choose from, particularly the Made-in-Rwanda goods.

"It is important for them to buy products made by local firms to support national development," he said.

The entrepreneur said he will use the expo to explain to buyers the importance of buying local products.

"This expo will serve as a link with many clients and it's an opportunity to explain to Rwandans that the products we make are good enough to compete with imported ones," said Habimana.

Speaking at a pre-expo event last week, Stephen Ruzibiza, the PSF chief executive, said the fair is an opportunity to market locally-made products and build confidence among consumers about local brands. The expo is organised by PSF and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and EAC Affairs.

Alain Pacifique Nkazamurego, the managing director of Made-in-Rwanda online, said they created www.madeinrwanda.online to help Rwandan businesses sell their products using the platform. "We came here to meet and network with local exhibitors with a view of helping them to reach domestic and international markets," said Nkazamurego. He said they are currently working with 50 traders, selling Made-in-Rwanda products. "We want to use the expo to reach more producers to help deepen their reach."

Ghee skin care product

Another unique local product at the exhibition is ghee skin care products by Morija Supply Limited. They also include hair lotions, body butter cream, as well as lip bum and moringa tea for face cleaning.

Jean Luc Muhunga, an attendant at the firm's stall, was optimistic that the products would attract customers, saying many people expressed interest in ghee cosmetics like smoothening, cleansing and good natural body scent during the first two days of the trade fair.

Bargain

Egyptian House's Nasser said they have cut prices of dresses from Rwf12,000 to Rwf10,000 a piece. For those who buy on wholesale, its Rwf8,000 each. He added that he is participating in the expo to attract new buyers, especially those who buy in bulk saying the firm also makes personalised apparel.

However, some of the showgoers who spoke to The New Times said the prices are high, adding that they are still waiting to see if they will get good bargains in coming days. Stella, a showgoer, said she had come to buy shoes but was reluctant after she was told they cost close to Rwf20,000.