24 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Stars Coach Okumbi Sticks By Banned Ogweno

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Cellestine Olilo

Harambee Stars coach Stanley Okumbi defended his call up of banned Kariobangi Sharks defender Pascal Ogweno, despite an outcry from fans, saying that his decision was purely based on merit.

The Kenyan Premier League's Independent Disciplinary and Complaints Committee on August 7 handed Ogweno a six-match ban after finding him guilty of gross misconduct.

Despite the fact that he has just began serving his ban, Okumbi named Ogweno in the Stars squad for a series of friendly matches next week. Talking to Nation Sport on Wednesday, Okumbi said: "I know about the IDCC decision, and I respect it. My decision was based on the fact that Ogweno is one of the best centre backs we have in the country. I want him to be part of our Chan team."

Okumbi said that he analyses and selects players individually, and not on the strength of their team's performances.

"For me it is unfair to look at a player on the strength of his team. Everybody knows that AFC Leopards are doing badly at the moment, but when I look at the performances of players like (Robinson) Kamura, even in instances when the team ends up losing, I feel convinced that they are worthy of the national team," he said.

Kenya

Kilifi on Cholera Alert as 8 People Test Positive

A cholera outbreak has been reported in Kilifi County with eight cases under watch. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.