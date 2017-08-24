Nigeria: Why 9mobile Customers Are Experiencing Service Disruptions - Official

The management of 9mobile have provided a reason why some subscribers are experiencing disruption in services.

Emerging Markets Telecommunication Services Ltd., EMTS, trading as 9mobile, announced a network outage in one of its data centres as the reason for the service disruption.

In a statement signed by Ibrahim Dikko, one of its vice presidents, 9mobile said "subscribers may experience some disruption with voice, SMS and data services due to this technical issue,"

Mr. Dikko said the firm's "technical teams are currently working assiduously to resolve the issue within the shortest possible time.

"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused our subscribers and we thank them for their patience and understanding."

9mobile, which used to be Etisalat Nigeria, rebranded, after the parent Etisalat global firm pulled out following a financial crisis.

The telecoms firm has millions of subscribers in Nigeria.