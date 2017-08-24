24 August 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Owiny-Dollo Is New Deputy Chief Justice

Photo: Daily Monitor
Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo
By Nelson Wesonga

Kampala — President Museveni has appointed Alphonse Owiny-Dollo to be the new Deputy Chief Justice.

The current deputy chief justice, Steven Kavuma, is due to retire at the end of September when he clocks 70 - the retirement age.

In an August 18 letter to the Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, Mr Museveni also appointed Richard Butera and Paul Mugamba as Supreme Court judges.

"This, therefore, is to forward to you their names and curriculum vitae for parliamentary approval," Mr Museveni said.

The appointments will take effect if Parliament approves the nominees.

Justice Owinyi- Dollo handled, among other cases, the 2010 Kyadondo Terrorism case in which 7 were convicted.

