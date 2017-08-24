Malawi's governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is playing hide and seek to openly declare whether they will send delegates to attend the first ever national conference organised by a local political movement Transformation Alliance (TA).

The conference is slatted for Friday 25th August 2017 and will take place at the St. Pius Catholic Hall in the Commercial City of Blantyre.

When contacted by Nyasa Times to hear whether the DPP will attend the conference on Wednesday, Controversial DPP Secretary General (S.G) Gridezer Jeffrey commonly known as 'Jeffrey wa Jeffrey' expressed ignorance about receiving a formal invitation from TA before referRing this reporter to party administrative secretary Francis Mphepo.

"I don't know anything maybe you can talk to our Administratve Secretary since I am driving" said Jeffrey.

Mphepo said DPP has not yet received a formal invitation.

He was however non-commital to reaveal whether they were ready to send a delegate if TA formally extended the invitation.

But TA Leader Moses Kunkuyu confirmed in an interview later after we contacted the two DPP officials that the TA Secretariat already delivered the invitation letter at the DPP Head office.

"We as Transformation Alliance through our Secretariat, I can assure you that we already extended our invitation to DPP the letter was delivered by hand and it is Mrs. Regina Nkanasi who received the letter at the DPP Office" said Kunkuyu.

He added that: "The letter specifically requested the SG to attend and possibly give a picture of what DPP has done so far out of its 2014 manifesto".

Kunkuyu however could not be reveal the identities of some notable faces expected to attend the conference.

But in recent interviews, TAindicated that they had extended their invitation to several active political groupings including reknowned youths in various leadership positions in the country and beyond.

On the international scene, ehe Alliance touted of Zambia's Opposition United Party (UP) Leader Saviour Chishimba and South Africa's Vocal Politician Julius Malema whom they said already expressed interest to be part of the conference.

Malawi's main Opposition and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Leader President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera was also tipped to be one of the Guest Speakers.