Zanu-PF yesterday mourned Mai Maud Muzenda, widow of Vice President Simon Muzenda, who died on Tuesday at the Avenues Clinic in Harare after battling ill-health for some time.

Zanu-PF spokesperson Cde Simon Khaya Moyo said the party was saddened by the loss. "The untimely demise of Gogo Mai Maud Muzenda yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon has been received by the zanu-pf party with shock and dismay. Although she had not been well for some time, she was indeed slowly gravitating to recovery.

"Her death greatly pains the revolutionary party as it comes on the heels of the passing on of national heroine Cde Shuvai Mahofa and Cde George Rutanhire who has appropriately been declared a national hero.

"Such successive deaths are absolutely uncommon and leave the revolutionary party in plural bewilderment," he said. Cde Khaya Moyo narrated Gogo Muzenda's contributions during and after the liberation struggle.

"Her contribution to the liberation struggle in support of her illustrious husband, the late Vice President Simon Muzenda "Mzee" the soul of the nation was immense.

"She struggled to raise the family as Mzee was incarcerated by the settler regime and later in exile to prosecute the liberation struggle.

"Post-independence, she quietly and motherly contributed in the consolidation and freedom of our independence. Her humility and simplicity ran deep like still waters.

She has left a legacy of selfless service to us all," he said. Added Cde Khaya Moyo: "Gogo Maud Muzenda is indeed no more.

"Her death has left many in limbo, Zimbabwe is now without a cool shade and mankind is without this great and humble personality.

"May her dear soul anchor and rest in eternal peace. Go well Gogo."