24 August 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Untimely Deaths Pain Zanu-PF

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Wikipedia
National Heroes Acre (file photo).
By Abigail Mawonde

Zanu-PF yesterday mourned Mai Maud Muzenda, widow of Vice President Simon Muzenda, who died on Tuesday at the Avenues Clinic in Harare after battling ill-health for some time.

Zanu-PF spokesperson Cde Simon Khaya Moyo said the party was saddened by the loss. "The untimely demise of Gogo Mai Maud Muzenda yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon has been received by the zanu-pf party with shock and dismay. Although she had not been well for some time, she was indeed slowly gravitating to recovery.

"Her death greatly pains the revolutionary party as it comes on the heels of the passing on of national heroine Cde Shuvai Mahofa and Cde George Rutanhire who has appropriately been declared a national hero.

"Such successive deaths are absolutely uncommon and leave the revolutionary party in plural bewilderment," he said. Cde Khaya Moyo narrated Gogo Muzenda's contributions during and after the liberation struggle.

"Her contribution to the liberation struggle in support of her illustrious husband, the late Vice President Simon Muzenda "Mzee" the soul of the nation was immense.

"She struggled to raise the family as Mzee was incarcerated by the settler regime and later in exile to prosecute the liberation struggle.

"Post-independence, she quietly and motherly contributed in the consolidation and freedom of our independence. Her humility and simplicity ran deep like still waters.

She has left a legacy of selfless service to us all," he said. Added Cde Khaya Moyo: "Gogo Maud Muzenda is indeed no more.

"Her death has left many in limbo, Zimbabwe is now without a cool shade and mankind is without this great and humble personality.

"May her dear soul anchor and rest in eternal peace. Go well Gogo."

Zimbabwe

Govt Dismisses Kwese TV Licence Reports

The Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) yesterday dismissed reports that it has licensed Kwese TV to operate in the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.