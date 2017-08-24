24 August 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Area 18 Households Demand K4mil Each Compensation for Sewage Horror

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Judith Moyo

Area 18 households in the capital Lilongwe affected by the sewage polluted water are demanding K4 billion each from Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) and Lilongwe City Council (LCC) as compesation.

Chairperson of the housholed, Leonard Phiri, confirmed that they want the K4 million for each 263 households that are affected which will translate to K4 billion.

The households have given LWB and LCC are given an ultimatum to pay within seven days or face legal action.

Lawyers' Forum for Human Rights executive director Chancy Mwalubunju said the affected residents need to be compensated for damages after what he described as inhumane and degrading water contamination in the capital city's township.

LWB chief executive officer Alfonso Chikuni said his office was yet to receive communication from the lawyers.

Meanwhile, the forum has spelt out four measures for LWB and LCC to comply with within the seven days.

Among others, the lawyers want LWB and LCC to immediately provide relief potable water to the 263 residents, permanently rectify the water contamination situation, immediately conduct a wide investigative audit of the whole LCC water and sewer areas and rehabilitate all broken sewer pipes.

Malawi

Fisherman's Body Found Floating in Lake

A decomposed body of a fisherman identified as Gilbert Samuel, 37, was found floating on Lake Malawi's Manyamba Fishing… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.