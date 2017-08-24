Area 18 households in the capital Lilongwe affected by the sewage polluted water are demanding K4 billion each from Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) and Lilongwe City Council (LCC) as compesation.

Chairperson of the housholed, Leonard Phiri, confirmed that they want the K4 million for each 263 households that are affected which will translate to K4 billion.

The households have given LWB and LCC are given an ultimatum to pay within seven days or face legal action.

Lawyers' Forum for Human Rights executive director Chancy Mwalubunju said the affected residents need to be compensated for damages after what he described as inhumane and degrading water contamination in the capital city's township.

LWB chief executive officer Alfonso Chikuni said his office was yet to receive communication from the lawyers.

Meanwhile, the forum has spelt out four measures for LWB and LCC to comply with within the seven days.

Among others, the lawyers want LWB and LCC to immediately provide relief potable water to the 263 residents, permanently rectify the water contamination situation, immediately conduct a wide investigative audit of the whole LCC water and sewer areas and rehabilitate all broken sewer pipes.