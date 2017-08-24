Photo: Julius Ocungi/Daily Monitor

Residents of Elegu Trading Centre in Atiak Sub-county, Amuru District after a flood submerged several homes and businesses on Tuesday.

Amuru — Two people are feared dead, after a flood displaced thousands of people in Elegu trading center in Amuru district, on Tuesday evening.

According to local leaders, the floods occurred after River Unyama burst its banks, following a heavy downpour.

The chairperson of Elegu zone II, Mr Kassim Akule said, about 3,000 people were affected by the flood, as it submerged their homes and business facilities.

"I watched as the flood swept away a woman, she cried for help but the water was flowing too fast and no one could help her. I don't know whether she is alive or dead," Mr Akule said.

The most affected areas are Elegu Zone Two and Bibia West parishes in the eastern part of Elegu trading center.

Mr Ali Bahkit, the representative of Elegu business Community who was also affected by the flood said more than 1,500 traders have directly been affected by the disaster.

"All the shops were swept away; most of the merchandises were washed away. People have nowhere to go and we are asking the government to intervene," Mr. Bahkit told Daily Monitor in an interview Wednesday.

Ms Gift Zaida, a mother of two and a business lady in Elegu trading center said her retail shop was destroyed.

"I only managed to rescue few clothes from the shop. I had to run for my life, since the water was flowing too fast."

Another affected Individual MrEyiru James a resident of Bibia West said a neighbour he identified as Eberu Sikondo, 50, was washed away by the flood, adding that he remains unaccounted for.

The flood also destroyed several bridges in the sub-counties of Pabbo and Atiak according to Police reports.

Mr Patrick Jimmy OkemaOkema, the Aswa Regional Police Spokesperson told this newspaper that police were still having emergency meeting on how to dispatch a team to handle the crisis.

He however noted that the police have not yet received detailed reports of death.