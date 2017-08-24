24 August 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Fisherman's Body Found Floating in Lake Malawi

By Thumbiko Nyirongo

A decomposed body of a fisherman identified as Gilbert Samuel, 37, was found floating on Lake Malawi's Manyamba Fishing dock in Nkhotakota District on Monday.

Nkhotakota Police Station Deputy Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Paul Malimwe confirmed the development on Wednesday saying the deceased was reported missing on August 14, 2017 after he went fishing.

"On the night of 14th of August the deceased went fishing alone using a canoe. It is believed that whilst there, heavy Mwera winds erupted that led the canoe to capsize.

"The matter was reported to all docks bordering the district and on 21 August the body was found floating at Manyamba Fishing Dock in a decomposed state," confirmed sergeant Malimwe.

According to Malimwe, postmortem results conducted by Kapiri Health Centre in Nkhotakota revealed that the death was due to suffocation.

Meanwhile, the Police have urged fishermen in the country to follow instructions from the Metrological Department and Climate Change to avoid similar incident.

The deceased, Gilbert Samuel hailed from Mwanjoni Village in the area of Traditional Authority Makanjira in Salima District.

