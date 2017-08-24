Maiduguri and Yola — At least six persons were killed in a suicide attack in Maiduguri Wednesday.

Confirming the death toll to THISDAY, a hospital source said six corpses were brought to the hospital from the scene of the attack.

He said: "Six corpses were brought from Muna garage area where a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device."

Some members of the civilian JTF, who spoke to our THISDAY, said there was a bomb blast at Muna and some of their colleagues, who are stationed around the garage told them that six people died including the suicide bomber."

Confirming the attack, the spokesman of the police in Borno State, Murtala Ibrahim, said two persons were killed in the incident.

He said: "Today (yesterday), at about 1345hrs, a male suicide bomber with Improvised Explosive Device (IED) strapped on his body, moved towards the State Armed Robbery Squad (SARS) Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) patrol team at Muna garage area.

"In an attempt to gun him down, the IED exploded killing the bomber. A n unknown civilian was also killed in the explosion, while seven other civilians and four SARS personnel were injured."

Ibrahim also said: "The armoured vehicle suffered damage as a result of the blast."

He further disclosed that "The casualties were rushed to the University of Maiduguri Teaching hospital, and are responding to treatment. Normalcy has been restored and the area sanitised."

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Hon. Yusuf Mohammed, yesterday confirmed that Boko Haram terrorists raided Nguru-Bakin Dutse Village last Tuesday night, burning down the newly renovated hospital and several houses in the areas.

The council chairman who confirmed the attack to THISDAY in a telephone chat, lamented that the current incessant attacks on his council by the terrorist's group was unbearable and inhuman to his people.

He further explained that although no life was lost in the attack, they have lost a very important hospital which had been the source of treatment to villagers around that area, adding that now his people have to travel very far to get treated if they are ill.

Mohammed said the terrorists stormed the village around 9 to 10 p.m. last Tuesday night and burnt down a newly renovated hospital and several houses.

He said the villagers who were earlier alerted before the arrival of the terrorists, immediately fled to near by bush for safety.

He explained that if not for the quick intervention of the mobile police and the hunters assisting the military in the fight against insurgency, the story would have been different.

Mohammed revealed that the anti-riot police and hunters were able to repel further attacks and pushed back the terrorists to Sambisa forest.

Locals from the area said the terrorists have reinforced and change their mode of attacks, adding that the locals have also agreed to alert one another on the movement of the terrorists because they usually move in a larger number and their movement is mostly known.

"That is why before they storm a community, we always know their movement because of their numbers and we always notified others so that they can flee for their lives," one of the locals said.

He added: "What we need is to send more security personnel to the affected areas to curb the activities of the terrorists."