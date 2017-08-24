Kenya: Six Counties Receive Sh319 Million for Livestock Insurance

Nairobi — Six Counties have received Sh319 million from the Kenya Livestock Insurance Program which was introduced by the government to mitigate extreme conditions affecting domestic animals.

The Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Willy Bett said Wednesday Turkana, Wajir, Mandera, Marsabit, Isiolo and Tana River counties are beneficiaries of the second phase of the insurance program.

"Today is another period that when we want to declare another payment to our pastoral farmers owing to this e-government program of insuring livestock. This time we are going to give our farmers Sh319 million; we want to announce that the program of reducing shocks of weather conditions to our livestock farmers is bearing fruits," said Bett.

He said the initiative is successful and called upon stakeholders from the private sector to come in and be part of the initiative so as to make it sustainable.

The Cabinet Secretary said that the program is set to cover two more counties this year as he called upon County Governments to provide extension services to the farmers.