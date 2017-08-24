Somalia: Three Somalis Convicted of Rape Jailed for 61 Years in UK

Three members of an Exeter street gang who kidnapped and raped a woman they believed was working for a rival gang have been sentenced to a total of 61 years in custody on 22nd August.

Abdiraman Kadir, Abdiraman Abukar and Mohammed Ibrahim were also sentenced for wounding with intent in a knife attack carried out on the same day as the rapes.

Exeter Crown Court heard the men, who were all of Somali heritage, were members of the 'Chyna Crew' gang, which regularly travelled from Birmingham to Exeter to sell drugs. They were involved in an ongoing dispute with a rival group over the supply of Class A drugs in Exeter.

On 23 February 2017, the three men targeted a woman who acted as a 'runner' for a rival gang and set about humiliating and assaulting her.

They made her drink water from a toilet and kiss the bottom of their feet. The trio threatened to set her on fire and stab her before taking her to a second address in Exeter where she was raped by all three men.

The court heard that during this time, the three defendants left the flat where they repeatedly stabbed a man they believed was linked to a rival drugs gang. Their victim suffered serious injuries to his legs and lower body.

A fourth defendant, Amber Olivia, who acted as a 'runner' for the group to deliver drugs, was convicted of possessing a Class A drug with intent to supply and conspiracy to cause GBH.

"Kadir, Abukar and Ibrahim launched a chilling day of violence in two targeted attacks in Exeter, carefully organised to protect their gang's reputation. All three defendants denied the offences but prosecutors were able to demonstrate their individual roles in the kidnap, false imprisonment and rape and the knife attack."

"The first victim was subjected to a truly horrific, prolonged incident of serious sexual assault. It must have been a terrifying ordeal for her and she has shown tremendous courage in not only reporting the incident, but being prepared to support the prosecution and give evidence against these dangerous people in court.

"I hope the significant sentences imposed today are some comfort to her, and demonstrates to the wider local community that the police and CPS take these offences very seriously."