Somalia: Allied Forces Recapture Key Town in Central Somalia

Somali National Army, along with Galmudug state soldiers have recaptured key town in central Galgaduud region during an offensive on Wednesday.

The allied troops seized Mareer Gur area from Ahlu Sunna fighters following gun battle, according to local residents. Situation remains tense as a counter-offensive is imminent.

There was no further details of the casualties on both sides, and the civilians in the area.

However, Somali military officers said they are in full control of Mareer Gur, 30Km away from Dhusamareb town, the regional capital of Galgaduud province in central Somalia.

Ahlu Sunna has been fighting its rival Galmudug forces and Al shabaab for years, as the group controls large swathes of territory in the region, including Dhusamareb and Guri'el.