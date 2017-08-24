Menongue — The governor of Cuando Cubango, Pedro Mutindi, confirmed his citizenship duty on Wednesday after cast his vote at the Bolsa School, outskirts of Menongue city, in these general elections.

The governor, who did not give statements to the press, voted at 7:10 am, an act witnessed by local vice governors for the political and social sector and economic and productive sector, Pedro Camelo and Ernesto Kiteculo, respectively, among other individuals.

The influx of voters in that school is notorious in the first minutes of time seven, when national polling stations have already been opened.