Luanda — The small forward of Petro de Luanda team, Gerson Lukeny, whose contract with his team ends this year, is tipped to get transferred to the Spanish championship in 2018, ANGOP has learnt from an official source.

According to the player's agent, José Pedro, Gerson Lukeny arouse the interest of Spanish clubs after his participation in the pre-Olympic tournament disputed in Serbia, where he represented the national squad, as well as in the 2015 Pan-African Games, held in Congo, where Angola won the gold medal.

"After the tournament we were contacted by various first and second division clubs requesting the regular statistics on the athlete. Because he (Lukeny) had an outstanding performance in the last two seasons, (...) the clubs presented real proposals regarding his signing", explained the source.

José Pedro went on to explain that there are displays of interest in the player from local teams, however, the priority is to place the player in more competitive championships abroad, so that he can gain visibility.

"We've received proposals from various clubs, including from Angolan teams, but most of them come from Spain, a country that pays attention to the evolution of Angolan basketball. I can tell you that one of the clubs is Joventud", he disclosed.

The 21 year-old Gerson Lukeny, who is 1.92 metres tall, was the main attraction of the 2015 first division National Basketball Championship (Bic Basket) in terms of talented young athletes, having consolidated his position as an up-and-coming athlete in the 2016 season.