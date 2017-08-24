Luanda — The names of the ten players that will make the national roller-skate hockey male squad for the World Cup set to take place on 3-10 September in Nanjing City, China, were presented on Wednesday by the coach Fernando Falé.

The ten players are Francisco Veludo, André Centeno, Adilson Diogo, Agostinho Argentino, Johe, Martin Payero, Neri, Big, João Pinto, Estevão Dala.

The players that will debut in this competition are Estevão Dala, Agostino Argentino and Francisco Veludo.

The Angolan squad are fulfilling a pre-competition preparation programme in Portugal.

On Wednesday evening Angola will face Portugal in another friendly game, after beating Mozambique last Tuesday by 9-3.

In the World Cup, the national squad are in group A with Brazil, Holland, and the United States of America.

In the 2015 World Cup, held in France, the Angolan national team finished in the ninth position of the competition.