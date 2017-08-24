Somalia: Gunmen Open Fire On Bus Carrying Passengers Near Afgoye

At least two people were killed, several injured near Afgoye town, in Lower Shabelle region after unidentified gunmen opened fire on a bus carrying passengers on Tuesday night.

The bus came under attack by gunmen dressed in Somali Military Uniform manning an illegal checkpoint, shortly after leaving Afgoye for nearby rural areas.

There were other people in the bus who were injured in the shooting and taken to the city's hospital for treatment. The gunmen are believed to have fled from the area afterwards.

It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the shooting.

The incident was the third attack on passenger bus in the area, due to the increase of the illegal checkpoints setting up by unknown assailants aiming to rob the passengers.