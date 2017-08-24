Luanda — The senior females National Basketball Team remain unbeaten in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afrobasket2017), after beating Côte d'Ivoire last Tuesday by 70-62, in the fourth round of group A.

The national team, managed by coach Jaime Covilhã, had already confirmed their pass to the quarter-finals after beating Cameroon in the third round by 78-56.

Thus, Angola remain unbeaten in this world championship with 8 points, followed by Mali with 7 points. Cameroon and Côte d'Ivoire have six points each, followed by Tunisia (5) and the Central African Republic (4).

Group B is led by Nigeria and Senegal with 8 points each, while Egypt and Mozambique have six each, followed by DR Congo (4) and Guinea Conakry (4).