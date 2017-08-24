23 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Zaire - Artisanal Fishermen Receive Motor Boats

Soyo — At least 23 co-operatives of artisanal fishermen in the municipalities of Soyo and Tomboco, in the northern Zaire Province, last Monday benefitted from a donation of 23 motor boats for their activities.

Besides the motor boats, the fishermen also received other utensils used in the fishing activity, such as hooks, ropes, lines, buoys and lanterns, among other tools.

The municipal deputy administrator of Soyo, Álvaro Kuala, advised fishermen to make good and responsible use of the donation.

The Artisanal Fishing Institute in Zaire Province controls a total of 2,650 fishermen, 140 of whom are members of co-operatives.

