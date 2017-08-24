As South Africa's International Relations Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane was under fire for granting Grace Mugabe diplomatic immunity following an assault case, activists in Harare handed in an apology on behalf of Zimbabweans at the SA embassy in Harare.

Zimbabwean activists apologised for First Lady's actions after she assaulted South African model Gabriella Engels in Johannesburg recently.

That was after News24 reported Wednesday that a portfolio committee on International Relations and Co-operation in SA had resolved to call on Nkoana-Mashabane to update MPs on the events that led to Grace Mugabe leaving the country without charge.

Democratic Alliance MP Stevens Mokgalapa and Inkatha Freedom Party MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa requested the minister be summoned.

"The First Lady's diplomatic immunity application was only made after assault allegations had been made against her by 20-year old South African, Gabriella Engels.

The diplomatic immunity granted to Grace Mugabe is therefore highly irregular," Mokgalapa said.

Activists, Pastor Philip Mugadza, Linda Masarira, Lynnet Mudehwe and Saymore Masaisai delivered a letter to South African Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mphakama Mbete apologising on behalf of Zimbabweans.

"We as Vana veDzimbahwe (children of Zimbabwe) do hereby submit this apology to the people of South Africa for the assault of South Africa's citizen Gabriella Engels by the wife of our President, First Lady Grace Mugabe on 14 August, 2017.

"On behalf of our nation and her people, we want you to know that we are deeply ashamed at this unfortunate incident. It is our natural, moral and religious conviction that violence is abhorrent and not a good solution to any issue where dialogue and mediation are possible.

"So we say to the people of South Africa, our brothers and sisters, may you find it in your hearts to forgive us for the unfortunate incident. May this issue not lead us to lose sight of the fundamental social and economic rights which our countries strive for, or hamper the possibilities for us to work together to attain these. May peace reign now and forever," read part of the apology.

Since the incident, Grace has remained both mum and invisible. She arrived in Zimbabwe on Sunday.