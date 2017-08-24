THE United States (US) Embassy this week came to the aid of community-based organisations from seven of the country's 10 districts, awarding them grants totaling M2 million to bolster their fight against the HIV/AIDS pandemic.

The grants, which were announced on Tuesday at the US Embassy in Maseru, are awarded annually as part of a broader US President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) initiative to support Lesotho in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

The chosen organisations work on HIV/AIDS healthcare initiatives that support orphans and vulnerable children (OVC) and people living with HIV and AIDS (PLWHA).

Speaking at the event, the US Ambassador, Matthew Harrington, said for many years Lesotho did not have any positive stories when it came to the fight against HIV/AIDS.

"For far too long, this country was not making much progress against the epidemic, but thankfully that is beginning to change." Ambassador Harrington said.

He said positive strides had been made after Lesotho became the first country in Sub-Saharan Africa to adopt the test and treat approach where anyone who tested positive for HIV began treatment immediately.

He said that those on treatment were able to live full healthy lives and did not transmit the virus to others.

He also revealed that in the five districts where PEPFAR was involved, the number of HIV-positive Basotho on treatment increased this year to 141 000 from 111 000.

"This rapid increase provides compelling evidence that if we do the right things, we can overcome the HIV epidemic in Lesotho.

"I am proud to say that the United States government long stood by Lesotho's side in the fight against this terrible disease.

"Since 2007, the United States has provided more than US$300 million (M3.9 billion) to support Lesotho's response to the epidemic," Ambassador Harrington said.

He added that although the Sustainable Development Goals of ending HIV/AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 will not be easy to attain, but US will stand by Basotho to confront the pandemic.

Each year, the PEPFAR programme sets aside US$150 000 (M2.2 million) to support communities across Lesotho through its Small Grant Programme.

Ambassador Harrington said this year they received more than 100 applications for funding but only 10 were selected from seven districts for grants amounting to US$140 000.

Andre Blais Orphanage Home in Mafeteng received US$8 541(approximately M106 000).

Beautiful Gate Child Care Centre in Maseru received US$6805 (approximately M84 000).

Boikhollo Bofumeng Mosola in Leribe received US$19 211(approximately M240 000).

Marakabei Community Care Coalition in Butha-Buthe Received US$6 847 (approximately M85 000).

Motheo oa Bophelo in Mohale's Hoek received US$19 871 (approximately M248 000).

Nazareth Community Development Organisation in Maseru received US$14 596 (approximately M180 000).

Paray Mission Hospital in Thaba Tseka received US$24 900 (approximately M 310 000).

Youth with Vision, Berea received US$12 867 (approximately M160 000).

Rutanang support group, Mohale's Hoek received US$6326 (approximately M 80 000).

Lesotho Network of Aids Service Organisation (LENASO) in Maseru received US$20 000 (approximately M250 000).

A representative of the beneficiaries, Matseliso Lemaoane, expressed gratitude for the grants.