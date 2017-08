Taita Taveta — A middle aged man has murdered his two children by slitting their throats in Taita Taveta County.

Police says the man quarrelled with his wife early Thursday but she fled. He then set upon his two sons and slit their throats with a knife.

Taveta police boss, Simon Gababa says the man, 33, later surrendered to the police.

The bodies of the two boys aged five and eight lay in pool of blood in their bedroom with deep cuts in their throats.