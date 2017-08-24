Botswana: Official Encourages Access to Free Education

Maun — Parents have been urged to refrain from the habit of denying children living with disability the right to access free basic education.

Gxhabara school head, Ms Tracy Mokunki said the Ministry of Basic Education encouraged that all children should have access to education regardless of their status.

She pleaded with parents during one of the series activities of the Ministry of Basic Education pre-launch ceremony that parents should bring forth such children for assessment so that they could be referred to schools with special units.

Ministry of Basic Education was established in October 2016 following the re-organisation of the then Ministry of Education and Skills Development.

She explained that the ministry's mandate was to drive pre, primary, secondary and out of school education.

Ms Mokunki stressed that the old practice whereby children living disability were hidden was over as the ministry aimed to provide efficient, quality and relevant education and training accessible to all.

"No child should be seen roaming the streets as the education sector aims to produce learners who are educated and competitive globally," she added.

The school head appealed to all parents to report children who are denied access to education to relevant authorities so that action could be taken to assist such children.

She revealed that the law states that any parent who denies a child opportunity of going to school shall be punished accordingly.

The Children's Act of 2009 states that a parent, other relative or guardian who, without reasonable excuse, denies a child opportunity of going to school, shall be guilty of an offence and shall be sentenced to a fine of not less than P5 000, but not more than P10 000.

Ms Mokunki observed that parental involvement in education was critical and acknowledged the role played by parents in moulding children to be responsible citizens.

She said learning was a journey as a child was taught discipline at an early age before they enrolled for primary education.

Further, she appreciated the role played by the ministry, noting that it does not focus on children only, but caters for all people and other ministries.

She described the ministry as a pillar as far as quality education was concerned, noting that the ministry had produced experts and educated people of different caliber with high positions while some were overseas.

"All these people are products of teachers and that is a sign that teachers are driving the mission and vision of our ministry," she added.

Meanwhile, pupils across all classes had an opportunity to showcase and emphasise the importance of education through music, quiz and mini-shows.

Source : BOPA