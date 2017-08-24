24 August 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Governors to Meet Buhari Friday Over Final Tranche of Paris Club Refund

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Omololu Ogunmade

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari will Friday meet with governors of the 36 states of the federation at the Presidential Villa to discuss the last tranche of the Paris and London Club refunds.

THISDAY learnt Wednesday night that the meeting, which is at the instance of the governors, is aimed at seeking the president's approval for the final release of N200 billion Paris Club refund.

THISDAY further learnt that the governors want to use the meeting to appeal to Buhari on the need to release the last tranche of the refunds to enable them to meet their obligations.

"The governors are hoping the president will authorise the final release of the Paris Club refunds, which is about N200 billion so that they can fulfil their obligations to workers and pensioners and pay other bills in their states," a source said.

According to him, when the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors' Forum (NGF) and Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, led a delegation of seven governors to London to visit the president, he had thanked them for "holding Nigeria together in his absence".

He said the governors want to capitalise on the good relationship with the president to seek his approval for the last release of the refunds.

Buhari had approved the payment of the first tranche of N522 billion on December 16 last year.

Again, in July, the federal government released N243.80 billion as the second tranche of Paris Club refunds to the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

With the release of the second tranche, the total amount disbursed to the states stood at N765.8 billion.

The refunds comprise the excess deductions from their Federation Account allocations for external debt service payments between 1995 and 2002.

When Nigeria reached a final agreement for debt relief with the Paris and London Clubs in October 2005, some states had already been overcharged, resulting in the demand for refunds by the governors.

The federal government had released both tranches of the refunds on the condition that a certain portion would be used by the states to defray the outstanding salary and pension obligations to workers in their states.

Several states, however, still owe their workers several months unpaid wages.

Nigeria

Southern Leaders Oppose Buhari, Insist On Restructuring

Southern leaders drawn from the South-west, South-east and South-south geopolitical zones have collectively expressed… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.