Kenya: Poultry Trade Ban Between Kenya, Uganda Partially Lifted

Nairobi — The ban of poultry trade between Uganda and Kenya has been partially lifted as three facilities from Uganda have been allowed to sell their poultry products to Kenya after having met high levels of bio-security.

According to the Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Willy Bett who spoke during a press conference on Wednesday, the decision was arrived at after the Kenya technical team reviewed the measures taken by Uganda to contain the infection of avian influenza that had hit the country.

"When there is a ban on trade of poultry you can imagine the impact it creates in business that's why this matter is taken seriously so as to see there is continuity in trade and the minute we are all agreeable that the disease is not present in Uganda then normalcy will resume," said Bett.

He also said that the ban will be completely lifted after technical teams from Uganda and Kenya come to a consensus that there is no risk of infection.

Kenya had imposed the ban in January this year after the avian influenza infection broke out in Uganda so as to ensure that the disease is not spread to the country.