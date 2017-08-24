23 August 2017

Sudan On High Alert Over Floods

By Mohammed Amin

The Sudan government has warned of possible worst floods in 100 years in Khartoum and the surrounding areas.

A statement from the Irrigation ministry on Tuesday said the disaster was expected to strike within two days, following heavy rains in Ethiopia.

Ethiopia is the source of the Blue Nile, that empties into the Great River Nile that traverses the Sudanese capital.

Their highest

"The Blue Nile water levels have reached their highest in 100 year.

"They reached 17.1 meters, the highest near the border between Ethiopia and Sudan," the statement sated.

The ministry statement urged the Khartoum State residents living along the Nile banks to be wary of massive floods in the next two days.

Poor drainage

The Khartoum Commissioner, Mr Ahmed Abushanab, said the local government had put in place numerous measures to mitigate the impact of the floods

The Sudanese capital remains vulnerable to flash floods because of poor drainage and urban planning.

The 2013 floods were particularly severe, with more than 15,000 homes reported destroyed.

