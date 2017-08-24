23 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Elections / 2017 - Prs Leader Casts Vote

Tagged:

More on This

Photo: Pedro Parente
MPLA candidate for the presidency, João Lourenço, votes.

Luanda — PRS president Benedito Daniel was the first candidate for President to exercise his right to vote in assembly number 5009, table two, in the Grafanil district, Viana municipality.

With the voter's card number 39837, Benedito Daniel, who cast at 7:59 minutes his vote only 100 meters from his residence, told the press that he was happy because "it is a moment that reflects the normalization of the democratic process of the country".

He said that democracy is being deepened and believes that any day can be consolidated. "With these elections we intend to restore dignity to the population that has suffered a great deal over the years and, to this end, they must vote to make changes happen in the coming times," he said.

More on This

VP Calls On Citizens to Vote

The Vice President of the Republic, Manuel Domingos Vicente, Wednesday in Luanda, appealed to citizens to flock to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.